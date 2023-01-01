SHACKELFORD,



Catherine "Cathy" Ann Shackelford, age 72, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of James and Lois (Irons) Shackelford. An avid reader, Cathy spent her life surrounded by books. She loved visiting New York City and seeing Broadway musicals, but she chose to return to Middletown after her graduation from Connecticut College. Cathy had a long career as a supervisor at Butler County Children's Services. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cathy is survived by her sisters, Patricia Hobson and Susan Shackelford and nephew, Joshua (Laura) Hobson. A visitation for Cathy will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201 or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, 1755 S. Erie Blvd., Suite D, Hamilton, OH 45011. To leave online condolences for the family Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.

