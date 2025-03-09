Seybold, Ann F.



Seybold, Ann F., age 78, entered her heavenly home on March 6, 2025 after optimistically persevering through serious health issues for many years. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, James; children: Scott (Natalie) Seybold, Beth (Barry) Rush, and Laura (Wade) Seybold; grandchildren: Matthew (Emily) Reusing, Cora and Gabby Seybold, Kate and Ava Rush, and Alex Greene; great-grandchild: Winnie Reusing. Ann is also survived by her cherished sister Terri (Jack) Hoernemann, niece Kara (Josh) Jones; brother-in-law Robert (Ginger) Seybold, sister-in-law Pat Seybold; nephews Dylan (Jason) Marsh, David (Lauren) Seybold, Bryan (Ashley) Seybold and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Kathryn Fruchte; in-laws, Mark and Clara Seybold; and brother-in-law, John Seybold. Ann was born in Decatur, Indiana but moved to Ohio when she was a child. She graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School and received her bachelor's degree from Ball State University and master's degree from Wright State University. While at Ball State, Ann marched with her alto saxophone in President Johnson's inaugural parade. Ann and her sister Terri held a double wedding on their parent's anniversary. Ann taught in the Dayton Public School system before stepping away to focus on raising her children, who were her pride and joy. After raising her children, Ann was a substitute teacher in the Centerville City School system for twenty-five years. Her students were overjoyed to see her in the classroom. Artistically and musically gifted, Ann loved to play the piano, accompanying several church singing groups, and teaching piano to children for many years. She loved to make a joyful noise and sang in a triple-trio group and the Normandy chancel choir. Ann never knew a stranger. She made many friends through her love of playing cards, particularly bridge. She had a masterful green thumb and was proud of her beautiful spring flowers she planted every year. Ann's priorities were God and family. She enjoyed family vacations (visiting 49 states), playing games, and attending her grandchildren's activities. Ann poured her heart into celebrations, making each day special for those she loved. Special thanks to the staff at Sycamorespring and Fresenius Dialysis Center for lovingly caring for Ann and making her feel part of their families. Funeral services will be held at Normandy United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 11, with visitation from 10:00 AM  12:00 PM and funeral immediately following. Interment will be at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Normandy United Methodist Church.



