SEYBERT, Joan

SEYBERT (nee Murphy), Joan Martina



Joan Martina Seybert (nee Murphy) shuffled off this |mortal coil on December 6, 2020, in Boulder, CO, at the age of 81 ½ after a whirlwind illness.



Ms. Seybert, a native of Dayton, OH, and the daughter of Martin and Helen Murphy, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter Adrien Seybert and her grand-dogger Michener June Carter Seybert.



A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a business degree and of Xavier University with an executive MBA, she spent 30-odd years in the Queen City, helping run Southern Extruded Shapes, a business she built with her ex-husband Bill.



In lieu of flowers, send coffee (just kidding) or donations in her name to the League of Women Voters and/or KGNU



Community Radio.

