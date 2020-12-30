X

SEYBERT, Joan

SEYBERT (nee Murphy), Joan Martina

Joan Martina Seybert (nee Murphy) shuffled off this |mortal coil on December 6, 2020, in Boulder, CO, at the age of 81 ½ after a whirlwind illness.

Ms. Seybert, a native of Dayton, OH, and the daughter of Martin and Helen Murphy, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter Adrien Seybert and her grand-dogger Michener June Carter Seybert.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a business degree and of Xavier University with an executive MBA, she spent 30-odd years in the Queen City, helping run Southern Extruded Shapes, a business she built with her ex-husband Bill.

In lieu of flowers, send coffee (just kidding) or donations in her name to the League of Women Voters and/or KGNU

Community Radio.

