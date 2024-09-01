Sexton, Robert Leonard



Robert L. Sexton, age 66, passed away on July 22, 2024. Born on September 21, 1957 in Dayton, he was a graduate of Wayne High School, and attended Idaho University and Wright State University. He spent his career as a culinary chef, both locally and in various venues in the Chesapeake Bay area, and previously worked as an upholsterer with his parents and grandfather at the family business, Sexton's Upholstery Shop. His favorite activities included sports, camping, fishing, and attending over 300 concerts. Rob was preceded in death by his parents Robert J. and Consuello "Connie" J. (Moore) Sexton, and his sister, Terri L. Sexton. He is survived by his cousins, Marc Nuechterlein of San Diego, and Sue (Nuechterlein) Livadas of Mission Viejo, California. A memorial service will be held at the Dayton Vineyard Church, 4081 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio, on Saturday, September 7 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



