SEVERINO, Peter G.



Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Lakeside Manor, V.A. Hospice in Dayton, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1948, in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania; the son of the late Francis G. and Irene (Gregory) Severino. Peter was a 1965 graduate of Lock Haven High School and



attended Lock Haven State



College. In 1967, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.



After serving for 27 years, he began working as a Civilian



Contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. During his service to his country, he received several commendations including: recognition for locating a defective part preventing a serious aircraft accident, the Air Force Commendation



Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. His accomplishments over the course of his career were a source of pride and honor. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Vicki (Johnson) Wise and wife of 18 years, Joann (Davis) Severino. Peter is survived by sons, Peter G. (Carmen) Severino, Jr. of Madrid, Spain and Philip F. (Christie) Severino of North Carolina; grandson, Brett Severino of North Carolina; step-children, Deandra (Brian) Simpson and Paul (Elizabeth) Clifton of Ohio; five step-grandchildren; siblings, Terry D. Severino, Gerard F. (Kristy) Severino, Gregory E. Severino, Mary Frances Severino, and Tina M. Geyer of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Byron Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Disabled American



Veterans in honor of Peter. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.BeltonStroup.com.

