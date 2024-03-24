Seto, Kenneth Hon



Kenneth Hon Seto, age 87, passed away on March 5, 2024 in Dayton, OH. Born on September 9th, 1936 in Guangzhou China to the late Don Park Seto and Gee Jean (Woo) Seto, Ken cultivated a life rich in intellectual pursuits. Science was Ken's passion. A classically trained chemist, he obtained patents, including for a car window polyurethane sealant, early in his life. He soon discovered his unbridled interest in cosmology. A self-taught physicist, Ken authored the book Model Mechanics which proposed unique theories on the formation of matter and the Universe itself. Ken enjoyed everything from debating quantum theory to watching Star Trek with his family. Ken immigrated from China after the communist uprising in 1950. He attended high school in Woodstock Ontario (1954-58) and then Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario where he graduated as a Chemical Engineer in 1962. After graduation, Ken worked for Polymer Corporation in Sarnia, Ontario and then moved to Dayton in 1968, working with Protective Treatments Inc. until 1976. An avid cook, Ken helped to launch the Barnsider restaurant on North Main Street and then opened the Hickory Tree in 1980. After closing the Hickory Tree, Ken devoted his time to doing cosmological research for his books. Ken is survived by his sister Helen Chong, and his loving daughters Natalie (Phil) Mitchell, Shelley (Larry) Seto Rosen and Kelley (Bob) Andary and his six grandchildren, Rory, Jack, Harrison, Ava, Sadie and Lila.



The family would like any memorial contributions to be sent to the Hospice of Dayton. Services for Ken will be in the care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



