Seth Potts

Potts, Seth Allen



Seth Allen Potts, 24, of Springfield, went home to be with Jesus on Monday evening, February 16, 2026. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 16, 2001, to Scott and Melissa (Harwood) Potts. Seth was a bright, determined, and kind-hearted man whose life reflected dedication and a love for those around him. Homeschooled throughout his high school years, he developed a strong sense of discipline and curiosity that helped shape his future. During that time, he remained deeply connected within his community through athletics, competing in basketball and track for Emmanuel Christian Academy, and through his youth group at Maiden Lane Church of God. Seth's commitment to excellence and his heart for people continued into his college years where he attended Mount Vernon Nazarene University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Corporate Finance and a minor in Financial Planning. Seth is survived by his wife Madeline (Moody) Potts; parents Scott and Missy (Harwood) Potts; siblings Jenna Potts, Caleb (Hailey) Potts, Olivia Potts-Ackley (Tyler); mother and father-in-law R.W. and Joy Moody; brother-in-law Caleb (Audrey) Moody and sister-in-law Ella Moody; brothers Jaden (Jennifer) Nourse and Dorian (Maggie) Byers; grandparents Judy Potts, Jim and Sharon Harwood; niece Estella Potts, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who all love him deeply. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God. A memorial service will be held the following day on Monday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. also at Maiden Lane Church of God. Memorial contributions may be made to Maiden Lane Church of God at https://subsplash.com/u/maidenlanechurchofgod-1/payments/d/pjtxbcb to establish a fund to bless others in his memory. To view his memorial video, send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





