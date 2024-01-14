Serrer, Amy Kathleen



Amy Kathleen Serrer, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully on January 1, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton at the age of 54 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Amy is survived by her parents, Ted and Marsha Serrer of Huber Heights; brother, Jeff (Sandee) of Waynesville and brother Doug (Karen) of Springfield, nieces and nephews: Joey, Laina, Jason, Zachary, and Crystal. Amy was a 1987 graduate of Wayne High School and employed by Navistar in Springfield. Amy was a loyal friend and co-worker who looked out for others more than herself. The courage and grace with which Amy handled her illness was an inspiration to her entire family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for her at the James Cancer Hospital, Kettering Hospital, and Hospice of Dayton. Special thanks to her aunt, Lois Todd, for her time spent lovingly sharing scripture with Amy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd, intermentto follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to remember Amy by donating to Hospice of Dayton.



