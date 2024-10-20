Seremetis, Nicholas G.



SEREMETIS, Nicholas G., age 90, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. Wherever Nick was, smiles were soon to follow. He was a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He was happiest watching sports and being with his family. Nick was a proud graduate of Michigan State University, where he participated in ROTC and embraced the Spartan spirit in every way. He worked as a Buyer for several area grocery stores, where he built lasting relationships with his coworkers. Known for his keen sense of humor, he had the unique ability to brighten anyone's day. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory & Stamatia; sisters, Voola (Panos) Midis, Bessie (Steve) Thomas; brothers, William (Cleopatra), George (Afrodite), Stratin; and beloved niece Eugenia "Genie." Nick is survived by his nieces, Stephanie Thomas (Preston), Alexandra Thomas, Anastasia "Stacey" Frangomichalos (Pantelis); nephews, Gregory Thomas, William Thomas (Julia); and his extended family, including the Midis (Voola) family Milton, Gregory, Panos, Nicholas; and their families; the Seremetis (George) family-Gregory, Matina, and Peter, and their families. The Seremetis (William) family Stephanie, Gregory, Stratton, Angelique, and their families. His great nieces and nephews Steven (God son) (Tracee) Thomas and their 3 children, Caleb, Charlotte and Athena, Jonathan Thomas, Stephanie Gihuly (Kevin), Michael Frangomichalos (God son)(Hanna), Alexandra Frangomichalos (Jetmir) and their daughter, Alethea; And his beloved God-daughter, Athena Zavakos; Nick was an uncle to everyone he met and meant so much to so many people. He was quick with a wise crack, a sports score, and a stock price. He had a warm heart and a deep faith in God. He left his mark and may his memory be eternal.



Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 AM until service time at the church. A traditional mercy meal will be held at the church community center after the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Nicholas's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



