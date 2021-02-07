SERELSON, Marilyn E.



Age 91, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. Marilyn was the Membership



Director for the Jewish Community Center in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Irving. Marilyn is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Weisenberg and Bobby Goldberg of Cleveland, Judith and Charles Miller of Israel, and Joni and Ed McDonald of FL; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Amy of FL, and David and Ruth of WY; sister, Sylvia Lewis of Akron; brother, Don Davidson of Las Vegas; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Marilyn devoted her life to her family, friends, and community. She never missed a single grandchild's bar or bat mitzvah, always the belle of the ball at every family event. Marilyn was a giving and caring member of the Jewish community. She gave her time and her faith to those who needed it. The family traditions she valued so highly and never once missed out on were always full of love, light, and laughter and will continue to live on for generations to come. Private Graveside services will be held at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Chabad of West Boynton Beach, Florida, in



Marilyn's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

