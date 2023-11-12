Senu-Oke, Edward

In memory of my husband and father of our five sons,



Dr. Edward Olusina Senu-Oke



It is now 3 years since your passing and it still feels like yesterday. I think of you daily with all the love we shared, along with all the good times we celebrated with family and friends. Sometimes when I am alone and looking through the photo albums, I can hear your boisterous laughter as you enjoy a comment from a friend or family member. I remember the loud music you played and the movements you made. You were so full of life and always happy. I miss all the energy you exuded. The memories I have of you helps me to cope. It has been difficult for me but I am grateful. I have a videotape of you where I can hear your voice and view your movements. Your voice comforts me during my moments of loneliness. Sina, the loss of you, pains me everyday and I miss you so much. I miss your love, caring ways, wisdom and your thoughtfulness. You have left a void in my heart and in the hearts of our sons. I know that our sons miss having the ability to talk with you and share their hopes, dreams, concerns, worries, achievements and their joys. It has been difficult for everybody. You were a problem-solver. We could bring any issue to you and you'd determine a course of action to solve the issue. We miss you more than you can imagine as we maneuver through the trials and tribulations of our daily lives. May your soul continue to rest in peace. Your loving wife, Dr. Helen Senu-Oke



Philippians 1:3, I thank my God in all my remembrance of you. I pray that in your absence as I reflect upon the lessons and the wisdom that you bestowed upon us, that I may one day live up to be the man that you were. I miss your presence, your voice and fatherly reassurance on days that are challenging. I know that if there is one thing that fuels my aspirations and goals, it is realizing and reflecting on all that you have accomplished and how you led and loved us throughout your life. Your loving sons, Daniel, Edward, Maxwell, Richmond and Charlton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com