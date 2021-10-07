SENTERS, Linda Kay



Linda Kay Senters, age 67, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Linda was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 20, 1954,



to Herbert and Dorothy (Thompson) Rogers. Linda is survived by her daughters, Dottie, Teresa, and Chrissy; many grandkids; her brother, Herbie (Diane) Rogers, and her sidekick, Lori Rogers. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve; her siblings, Mike, Mitch, and Sherry, and a great-grandson, Carson. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.



