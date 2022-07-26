SENGER, Wanda L.



Wanda L. Senger, age 90, of Fairfield, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. She was born February 10, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Helen (nee Piening) Apwisch. She was married to Randall Senger and he preceded her in death in 1998. Mrs. Senger was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield High School and was a devoted homemaker and mother and enjoyed cooking. She was member of the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Senger is the beloved mother of Don (Robyn) Senger, Terry (Bambi) Senger, Diane (Tom) Clary, Kevin (Susan) Senger, and the late Randy (Yolanda) Senger; twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Lou, Jack, Henry "Hank", Ralph, and Eugene Apwisch. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Fairfield Community Foundation.



