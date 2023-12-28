Semler, Helen



Helen Roberta Semler,



age 105, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her loved ones, Tuesday morning, December 26, 2023 at the Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.



She was born February 14, 1918 in Osborn, Ohio, daughter of the late Thomas Edward & Hattie Mae (Snyder) Gheen. She married Charles E. Semler on May 11, 1940. He passed on May 7, 1980. A 1937 Bath High School in Fairborn, Ohio graduate, Helen and her husband were the Owner/Operator for Semler Ice Cream Shop on Xenia Avenue for over 35 years. They enjoyed training high school students who worked for them. She was a member of Wilmington Church of Christ. Surviving are her son- Dr. Charles E. (Darlene) Semler JR of Tempe, AZ; grandsons- Dr. David (Colleen) Semler of Kalamazoo, MI & Douglas (Jamie) Semler of Leesburg, VA; 6 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. Helen enjoyed her family immensely. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her 4 siblings- Arlene, Leona, Mary Kathryn, & Thomas. Funeral Services will be held 1:30 PM, Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington with Pastor Dan Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the Medway Cemetery, Medway, Ohio. Friends will be received from 12:30 PM until the time of services at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington. Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the James Cancer Research Hospital at the Ohio State University, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.





