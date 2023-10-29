Seman, Mary

In Memoria



Mary Ellen Seman, born 30 October 1943, married to Terrance Robert Seman, 19 January 1963 passed away 9 November 1988. Her service was attended by 283 dear friends and family. Mary leaves behind 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



For all that her family achieved, none might have been possible without Mary's endless love and constant support. Mary always gave her very best so that others could succeed with their best.



Mary lies quietly at rest in Arlington National Cemetery.



Mary, it is so little to say that I miss you but be patient with me, one day soon we will be together again. Until then...



In loving memory,



Your husband, always...



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com