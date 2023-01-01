SELLMAN, Donald L.



Donald L. Sellman, age 85, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born in Greenville, Ohio, on January 28, 1937, to Wilbur and Evelyn Sellman.



Donald graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954 and went on to attend the Miami University for his undergraduate degree and Xavier University for his Master's degree in Education. Don taught 31 years at Franklin City School, coaching football, and went on to develop a gymnastics team, winning nine state championships before retiring.



He partnered with other gymnastic coaches and built the "Gymnastic Training Center of Ohio" on Conover Drive in Franklin and successfully coached and ran the business for another sixteen years. He truly loved coaching and working with the boys in this sport. He loved traveling with the team across country as well as with our friends and travels.



Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Sellman; son Douglas Lee Sellman and his wife Stephanie; son-in-law David Cox; grandchildren Emily Johnson, Alex Johnson, Kyle Cox, Aubrey J. Sellman, and Evelyn K. Sellman; step-grandchildren Adam Cox and Brian Cox; great-grandchildren Carson Salyers, McKenna Cox, Jaiden Cox, Nick Cox, and Vinci Cox; one brother, John Sellman of Hamilton; nieces Toni McKenzie and Leigh Cottings. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Evelyn Sellman; and one daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Cox.



A visitation for Don will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. An additional visitation will occur Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will occur Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions can be made in Don's name to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.



