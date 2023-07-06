Selby, John C.



John Charles Selby, 73, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born on December 17, 1949 in Dayton, the son of the late John and Helen Selby. John was a 1969 graduate of Miamisburg High School and was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Selby; niece, Sheri (Jeff) Thatcher; and great niece and great nephew, Hailey and JB Thatcher; as well as numerous cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10  11 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Fire District. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



