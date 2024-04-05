Sefton, William K.



WILLIAM K. SEFTON (aka) Bill, 81, of Anderson Twp, was born August 12, 1942 in Shandon Ohio, and passed away on March 26, 2024 in Palm Harbor, FL. Bill graduated from Ross High School in1960 and went on to work for and retire from Ford Motor Company for 34 years as a Processing Engineer. He was married to his best friend and love Marilynn Sefton for 50 years this May. Bill enjoyed traveling, fleemarketing, the outdoors, and volunteered at National Park Services.



He will be missed by his 4 children Becky (Les) Harper, Linda Sefton, Billy (Kim) Sefton, and Talli Saffin. Bill also left behind 5 grandchildren, Angie, Sabrina, Chris, Trey and Sam. Also 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters.



Preceded in death by 1 grandson Jake and 4 close brothers. Bill will be missed deeply by his family and friends including his neighbors at Sherwood Forest RV Park. The family will announce a Celebration Of Life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers you may send any donation in Bill Sefton's memory to National Park Service.



http://give.nationalparks.org



