Sebald, Glen

Sebald Jr, Glen William "Bill"



Glen William Sebald, Jr. (Bill) of Middletown, Ohio and Billings, Montana, was born in Middletown on September 16, 1943 to Glen and Mildred Sebald. He passed away in Billings on December 10, 2022.



Bill is survived by his daughters Paige (Richard) Miller and Eryka LaNier, and two granddaughters, Aly Miller and Abby (Joe) Viviano, and many nieces, nephews and great friends. Bill loved his family, his friends, his country, and his hometown.



Services will be held at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio on June 17, 2023 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.



