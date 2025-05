Sease, Julie

Sease (Ditmer), Julie Rae



Julie Rae Sease, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2025.



She was born on January 26, 1956 to Donald and Connie Ditmer, whom precede her in death as well as her Father-in-law, Donald "George" Sease, Brother-in-law Mike Sease and Step Father, Norman Loughman.



She is a 1974 graduate of Franklin Monroe. She married her husband, Scott on November 8, 1975 and resided in southern Darke County where they are grain farmers. Later, she worked for Franklin Monroe School until her death. Julie was a hardworking and sassy lady, always willing to lend a helping hand and never complained. She was also a dedicated gardener and found working in her flower beds therapeutic.



Along with her husband, she will be missed by her daughter Emily (Ned) Bucholtz, son Ned Sease, grandchildren Ally and Ethan Warner, Miranda and Korie Sease, brothers David (Mary) Ditmer and Dan (Cathleen) Ditmer, Mother-in-law Barbara Sease, Sister-in-law Roxanne (Mark) Groff, numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 167 Red River W. Grove Rd, Laura Ohio at 1:00. Please come dressed casual and comfortable.



