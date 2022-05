SEARLES, John



Age 78, of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Oakwood, Ohio. The viewing and funeral will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Annunciation Greek



Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405. The viewing will be at 9 am and the funeral will be at 10 am. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.