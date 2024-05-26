Screven, Kenneth



Kenneth Screven, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, friend, and pastor, transitioned from this life on May 13, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio, just two days before his 82nd birthday. Born on May 15, 1942, in Newark, New Jersey, to James Screven, Sr. and Alice Screven (Young), Kenneth was one of eleven siblings. On December 24, 1966, Kenneth married the love of his life, Roberta Robins, and together they shared five children: Anthony, Craig, Mark, Tracie, and Kristal (Kevin Allen), and their adopted daughter, Farra; grandchildren, Shaiyanne, Shaylin, Eugene, Alayna, Kayla, Alexa, Kassidy, Anthony, Kenneth; great-grandchildren Ariana, Noah, Zyaire, Kaiden; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who brought immense joy to his life. Kenneth's life was marked by profound faith and generosity. His selfless spirit led him through a life of service. Kenneth served in Vietnam after being drafted into the Army. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Central State University, followed by a master's degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. Kenneth embarked on a distinguished career as an educator in the Dayton Public Schools system, dedicating over 30 years to teaching. He answered the call to ministry and became a pastor at Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, serving his congregation with unwavering faith and compassion. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Kenneth to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Alumni Association, specifically for a student pursuing a college degree or vocational certification. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 17182, Dunbar Station, Dayton, OH 45417-1082.



