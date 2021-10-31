SCOTT,
Matthew Christopher
Age 47, of Centerville, OH, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. Funeral service 12 noon Monday, November 1, at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd. Visitation 10 am-12 noon. (Mask Required).
Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
