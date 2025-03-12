Scott, Mary

Scott (Stebel), Mary M.



Mary Margaret Scott, age 93, of Kettering, OH, passed away on March 8, 2025. She was born in Dayton, OH on July 24, 1931 to Mary and Walter Stebel. She retired from DESC in 1990 after 20 years as a buyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands; Henry Worek and Charles Scott, and longtime friend, Frank Dennison. She is survived by four children: Tom (Luann), Susan Hill (Richard), Dr. Mark (Barb), and David (Gail). She is survived by seven grandchildren: Stephanie Sansone (Nick), Adrianne Alimonos, Josh Hill and Rachael Schulz (Garrett), Dr. Matthew Scott (Amy), Eric Scott (Denae), Lindsey Landschwager (Charlie), and seven great grandchildren: Abigail and Liam Sansone, Leo and Eliza Alimonos, and Austin, Luke and Noah Scott. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd on Friday, March 14, 2025. Funeral Mass will commence immediately following the visitation. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



