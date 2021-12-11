SCOTT, Herbert

SCOTT, Sr., Herbert Ray



Age 70, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at his home November 30th, 2021. Born May 19, 1951, to the late William Ray Scott and Helen Marie



(Carden) Scott. He was a graduate of Garfield High School, Class of 1969. Herb was known as the best carper installer in the tri-state area for 57 years, was a member of Zion Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. He is survived by two of his four children Herb Scott Jr. and Alicia Scott; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, a brother David Scott, sister Vicki (Holland) Coyer, sister-in-law Debbie (Scott) Rose, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, youngest brother John O. Scott and his two children Tracy Lynn Scott and David James Scott. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. No funeral services at his request. Arrangements are being made at this time for his Celebration of Life. Any flowers or contributions can be sent to Heaven Sent Banquet Hall, 2269 Pleasant Ave.

