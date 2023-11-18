Scott, Dan "Danny"



Was born September 2nd, 1955 to Jack and Jane Scott. He passed away surrounded by his devoted family on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023. He is survived by the most amazing wife, Juli, and the most loving children, Jenna (Josh) and Ian (Jessy). He was known as Grampy to the sweetest grandkids, Kyle, Kaylee, and Kolton. His brothers, Tom and Rick (Martie) will miss their baby brother dearly. He is a Kettering Fairmont West graduate of 1974 who proudly attended THE Ohio State University. Danny was a lifelong Buckeyes fan. He put his committed work ethic into excavation but could be found regularly on trips to the beach and camping with his loving wife and family. He had a special place in his heart, as well, for his dogs and the ducks he would feed at his pond. He loved to joke around. His numerous nieces and nephews will never forget 'Uncle Danny'. His brothers-and-sisters-in-law will remember his good-humored energy and his kind heart. Visitation will be held at 12-2pm, Sunday, November 19th, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. Service to follow at 2pm. The final resting place for Danny will be Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



