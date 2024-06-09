Scott, Charles Louis



SCOTT, Charles Louis, age 94, passed away on June 5, 2024. He was the youngest of



six children born to Mary and Lawrence Scott. Upon graduation from Fairview High



School in 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Japan. After the service



Charles enrolled at the University of Dayton receiving his BS ED in speech and drama, and then received his MFA from Miami University. He and the love of his life, Kate, had three childrenGlenn, Karen, and John. For 27 years he taught speech and drama at Wilbur Wright High School where he directed over 60 plays and worked with countless students. While there, he wrote several original plays and musicals which he produced. He loved teaching and working with young people. After retiring, he and Kate traveled extensively, and had wonderful adventures throughout the world. In addition to traveling, Charles served on the Dayton School Board for ten years, co-owned Ravenwood Gardens, kept bees, made wine, fished, played cards, gardened, wood carved, and sought covered bridges. It was a very full, productive life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Lawrence Scott, brothers Fred and James, sisters Alice, Leota, and Edwina, daughter Karen Scott Gardner, and grandson John Konstantine Scott. Survivors include his wife Kate, sons Glenn and John (Laura), grandchildren Julian (Danielle), Shelby, Angeleah (Michael), Maggie, Nick,and great granddaughter Johanna, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Many thanks to the caregivers of Randall Residence of Tipp City and Affinity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton OH 45410. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



