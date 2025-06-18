Scoby, James E. "Jim"



James Edward (Jim) Scoby went home to be with Jesus on June 15, 2025. Born on July 16, 1956, Jim was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, and friend whose life was a testament to his love for Jesus. Jim made a lasting impact on the lives of so many people through his dedication to his family, faith, and community, and his passion for coaching.



Jim was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio. His love of sports started when he was young, spending many hours as a boy playing Little League baseball and pee-wee football. He found his calling in high school on the Wildcats' basketball court at Springfield South High School. Graduating in 1974, Jim continued his basketball career at Anderson University, where he set several school records. Jim traveled South America with Athletes in Action, where he played and served as a missionary. He would later go on to serve with Youth With a Mission (YWAM) and perform mission work in China, Canada, and Spain.



Jim's illustrious basketball career continued when he began teaching and coaching for Springfield City Schools. In the 1980s, he helped coach the Springfield South Basketball team to a #1 State Title in the OHSAA Division 1. He served as an assistant coach for the University of Dayton Flyers when they played in the NCAA tournament in the late 80s. He also assisted when the '89-'90 Wittenberg men's basketball team achieved a record of 29-2 and a trip to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Division III National tournament. Always giving back to the community, in 1991, Jim founded Hoops Unlimited, a basketball program for inner-city youth. Jim's coaching expertise led to a broadcasting career. He co-hosted Springfield Sports Scene on WBLY and WULM, Sports Roundtable and Tiger Sports Network, and was the color analyst for GWOC football and basketball on WONE sports radio. Most recently, Jim served as a Broadcaster for ESPN.



Jim touched the lives of thousands of students during his more than 40 years of service to Springfield City Schools where he was a beloved PE teacher, counselor, and coach. He also proudly served as a Springfield Township Trustee for 25 years. Jim was a member of both Maiden Lane Church of God and Fellowship Christian Church throughout his life and he appreciated his many friendships in both congregations.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles Scoby and Marcella Parcels Scoby Clary, and the love of his life, his wife, Jimmelyn Chandler Scoby. He is survived by his cherished family: his sons Dustin (Kristen) Stewart and Brett (Kelsey) Stewart, daughter Allison (Noah) Sebastinas, his beloved grandchildren: Morgan, Brooklyn, Hayden, Addisyn, Jay, and Reese, his sister Elaine (Jeff) Garrison, niece Leslie Garrison Mitchell, nephew Turner Garrison, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister and brothers-in-law. Jim's legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the love he shared with all who had the privilege of knowing him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The Scoby family hopes friends, family, and former students can join them for the celebration of Jim's life which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Maiden Lane Church of God.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jim Scoby Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund, c/o the Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone St., Suite 201, Springfield, OH 45503.



