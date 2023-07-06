Schweitzer, Joseph L.



Schweitzer, Joseph L., age 88 of Clayton, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Joseph retired from Karolton Envelope and was a long-time member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Kevin (Diane) Schweitzer, Gloria Reed, John (Rita) Schweitzer, Dwayne (Barb) Schweitzer, Christine (Ted) Doggett, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Vera I. (Dunbar) Schweitzer, parents: Hugo and Gertrude (Beier) Schweitzer and sister: Betty Kuntz. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Happy Corner Church of the Brethren (7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton) with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral