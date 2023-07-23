Schweinhagen, Sharon

Schweinhagen (Whitmill), Sharon Lou



Sharon Lou Schweinhagen, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, with her family by her side. Sharon was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 26, 1939, to the late Laverne and Alice (Hutchison) Whitmill. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kate McCormack (Whitmill); her brothers Richard and George Whitmill; her in-laws Erwin and Alta Schweinhagen; and son-in-law Donn Deniston. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dale Edward Schweinhagen, daughters Linda Deniston, Norma Armstrong, Mary Schweinhagen, Dalene Arrington, and sons William (Mary) and Timothy (Diane) Schweinhagen; 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She raised six beautiful children and enjoyed watching their families grow. For funeral information and the full obituary go to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



