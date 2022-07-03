SCHUSTER, Helen June



Helen June Schuster, 95, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1926, in Hamilton, Ohio. She enjoyed ball room dancing, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Mike) Mansfield; 2 grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Mansfield and Kim (Matt) Good; 5 great-grandchildren, Julian, Alexander, Alaina, Hailey, and Aubrey; and her brother, Don (Jane) Geisler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley Geisler and Mary Olive (Roll) Geisler; her husband, Clarence J. Schuster; and brother, Dick (Pat) Geisler. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM until the service time at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. She will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.


