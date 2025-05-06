SCHUMM, Karen Kaye



Age 77, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025. She was born in Hamilton on June 3, 1947, the daughter of Emerson and Alberta (Hileman) McCormick. Karen graduated from Fairfield High School in 1965 and received a diploma and passed her Board for Nursing from Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton. She married Elbert R. Schumm, Jr. on May 24, 1969 in Hamilton. Karen was a RN at Ride Out Hospital in Minot, N. D and Graham Hospital in Canton, IL. and lastly at Fort Hamilton Hospital in the IV Therapy and Gebhart Cancer Center. She attended First Baptist and Redeemer Churches. She loved singing in the church choirs, quilting, stamping, and cooking. Karen is survived by her husband, Elbert R. Schumm, Jr., her sons; Matthew L. (Lois) Schumm of Burlington, Kentucky and Mark (Shannon) Schumm of Henderson, Nevada, and brother, Doug (Susan) McCormick of Clarksville, Tennessee, and five grandchildren; Sidney Schumm, Mark Schumm, Tara Riegler, Madyson Taylor, and Tiffany Klein. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Private burial will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Hamilton Community Foundation Al and Karen Schumm Nursing Scholarship Fund, 319 N. 3rd St., Hamilton, OH, 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



