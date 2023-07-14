Schumacher, Kenneth Norman



Kenneth N. Schumacher, age 81, passed away on 7.10.2023. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11a.m. at Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Road, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Rabbi Judy Chessin will officiate.







Ken was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on October 04, 1941. He received a Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and a Master's degree from the University of Illinois. Ken married Ruth Dukes on 08.20.1967. His career included management of Shipping and Handling at NCR, supervisory positions in horticulture and agronomy, and a long history of work as a tax preparer. He was a steam train enthusiast and a history buff, including Ohio history.







Ken is survived by his wife Ruth, son Trevor Schumacher (Alice), daughter Devon Begley (Jeff), grandchildren Rylan, Anya, Laura, and Juliet, brother Paul Schumacher (Susan), sister Mary Carder, numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished and chosen extended family and friends. Ken is predeceased by parents Ervin and Thelma Schumacher, and sister Sandra Tufano.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train (smiletrain.org). The family wishes to thank the staff at Soin Medical Center and Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com