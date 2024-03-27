Schultze (Walters), Mary V.



Mary Victoria Schultze (nee Walters), aged 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on March 20, 2024. She was born on August 30,1943, in Springfield, Ohio. Mary was known for her loyalty, love, and strong work ethic, as well as her unwavering faith in her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She displayed her dedication to work by owning a RV Sales business as well as several different positions at Walmart for many years. Mary is survived by her sister Elizabeth Husted and daughters Michelle Moore (John), Roxanne Kemp, and Katrina Schultze. She is also survived by grandsons John Tyler Moore (Nora), Jacob Tucker (Jacelyn), Austin Moore (Kate), Chase Touarti, and granddaughter Cadence Kemp as well as great grandchildren Melanie, Tristan, and Amelia Tucker. She also leaves behind many very special friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her mother Hannah Walters, her father Howard Walters, and her brothers John Walters and Joe Walters as well as former husband Ronald Schultze. Mary was a member of First Assembly of God in Ft. Myers, Florida. She enjoyed riding bicycles, refinishing furniture, and doing water aerobics in her free time. Her favorite pastime was always visiting and spending time with family and friends. Services will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344. Friday March 29th at Noon. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held in Ft. Myers, FL (location/date TBA). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ft. Myers Christian School, a Ministry of First Assembly of God, at 1550 Colonial Blvd.,Ft. Myers, Florida 33907. Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home and Glen Haven Memorial Gardens are assisting with the funeral arrangements. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her.





