SCHULTZ, Kenneth



William "Kenny"



Age 69, of Beavercreek, passed away suddenly on May 27, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 3, 1952, the son of the late Ernest Schultz and Dorothy Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Schultz; and his fur baby, Abby. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Kimberly "Kim" Schultz; siblings, Richard (Kathy) Schultz, Brenda (Charles)



Colville and Mark (Bethany) Schultz; sister-in-law, Karen Welz; "brother-in-law", Bobby Jolly; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Kenny was a graduate of



Belmont High School. He worked for Hartzell Manufacturing for many years in the Shipping/Receiving Department. Kenny was a very hard worker and devoted to his job, where he loved working alongside his brother, Mark and his nephew, Richie. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time at his home working on different projects around the house. Kenny also loved Family Game Night, swimming at the family pool and traveling. Everybody loved and adored Kenny. He touched many lives. His "happy face" and silliness were appreciated by all who knew him. He never met a stranger and always made sure to live life to its fullest. Kenny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Following with Kenny's wishes, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny's honor to the animal rescue organization of your choice. To share a memory of Kenny with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



