Schultz, Jesse

SCHULTZ, Jr., Jesse



81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Waterford at Creekside Memory Care in



Pensacola, Florida, where he had been living since August of 2021. He was born December 23, 1939, in Olympia, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown, Ohio, in 1942. Jesse graduated from Middletown Schools in 1958. He retired from AK Steel after 30 years, later moving to Cantonment, Florida in 2018.



Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Edna Schultz, Sr; sisters, Lois Gardner and Vernona Maschinot; brother, Roger Schultz; several aunts and uncles.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Becky Carpenter Schultz; daughter and son-in-law, Holly Schultz McKinney and Carey McKinney; two granddaughters, Allyson and Taylor McKinney of Austin, Texas.



Jesse will be greatly missed by many friends in Ohio, Florida, and Kentucky.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

