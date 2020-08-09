SCHULTZ, Dorie "Delores" Dorie "Delores" Schultz, passed away August 4, 2020. A Michigan native, Dorie spent the majority of her 92 years in Washington Township and Kettering, Ohio. A tiny woman with a big heart, Dorie was always one to adopt stray animals, feed wildlife, and worry more about others than herself. She loved to decorate, rearrange furniture, and sit at her table with a cup of coffee and a magazine - one she saved for later and was undoubtedly dated at least 10 years in the past. Her daughters, Suzanne (Texas), Nanette (Vermont), and Kathleen (Kentucky) would always chuckle when Dorie would mention that she "just needed to get organized;" something that never actually occurred. In addition to her daughters, Dorie had lasting impact on her 6 grandchildren, and was amazed that she had 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers who reside in Michigan. The last years of her life were impacted by dementia, and were spent at Lincoln Park Manor. She was cared for by a group of very special folks (you know who you are) who made her laugh, comforted her and fed her an occasional Georgia peach. The extra care and tenderness provided by Hospice of Dayton, specifically Ashley and Susie, was immeasurable, as well as the love and support from dear friends, Linda and Pete. There will be a graveside service for Dorie, Wes (her husband of 57 years who passed away in 2007), and their beloved cat, Chips, in Michigan, at a later date. Think of Dorie and smile, and if her spirit moves you, feel free to make a donation in her name to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd. Washington Township, OH 45458. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

