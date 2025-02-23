Schulkers, Carol

2 hours ago
Schulkers, Carol

age 72, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025. A visitation will be held at from 11:00-12:00pm on March 15, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a memorial service to follow at 12pm, with a reception after. In lieu of flowers please share a memory of Carol and how she impacted your life. Full remembrances can be found at www.Routsong.com.

