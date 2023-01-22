SCHULER, Charles R.



Nov. 8, 1930 - Jan. 14, 2023



Known to his family as "Bob" and the rest of us as "Chuck," Charles Robert Schuler passed away peacefully at home in Oxford on Saturday, January 14. He was 92. Born in Minford, Ohio, Chuck served 4 years in the US Navy before attending Miami University in 1955 receiving his business degree in '57 and MBA in '58. He taught at Miami before joining the Admission Staff. He became Director of Admissions in 1964 and held the position until his retirement in 1990. A big supporter of Miami Athletics. He missed one home football game from 1955-2019. He was an active theatre, symphony, opera goer supporting many arts organizations in the area over the years. He was a member of the Oxford Lions Club. He cherished his college pals he stayed in contact with all these years. You know who you are! He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle (Cunningham) Schuler and siblings, Alice (Albert) Gampp, Thomas (Phyllis) Schuler, Harry Schuler, Ellora (George) Kent. Survived by many nieces and nephews and long time friend Stuart Reynolds. Per Chuck's request there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

