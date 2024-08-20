Schul, Eileen

Schul (Taylor), Eileen



Eileen I. Schul age 85, loving wife of 65 years to Doanld Schul, passed away Wednesday Aug. 14, 2024 in Lexington at the St Joseph Hospital East. Eileen was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio to the late Samuel and Lillian Taylor. Eileen graduated from Middletown High School, and worked for Island Creek Coal Company in Lexington, KY. She enjoyed being active in the outdoors, camping and hiking with family. She and Donald attended the First Church of God in Paintsville, KY. They were active in their Square Dance Club and Ball Room Dancing. Eileen was also preceded in death by her half siblings: Donald Mardis, Dick Mardis, Norman Mardis, Peggy Perry and Goldie Hartness.



Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Donald Schul, their children: Jason (Valerie) Schul, and Justin Schul, 3 grandsons: Zachary, Colton, and Grant Schul and 2 great-grandchildren, and her sister Patsy (Charles) Harmon. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Aug. 25, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the First Church of God 205 8th Street Paintsville, KY 41240. In lieu of flowers, donations are also suggested to the First Church of God.



