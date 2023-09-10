Schul, David D.



David Duemer Schul, 78, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023. He was born in November, 1944, in Hamilton to the late William and Louise Schul. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1962 and received a bachelor's degree in 1966 from Capital University. In 1978 he received his law degree from Northern Kentucky University. David married his college sweetheart, Carolyn, in 1966. They had two sons and resided in Hamilton. He worked as a trust officer at First Financial Bank until he retired. David's free time was dedicated to serving his community. Among his many interests were the Salvation Army and Lindenwald Kiwanis, where he served in many capacities. He took great pride in his ability to set the standard for Kiwanis pie sales every fall. His faith led him to many leadership positions, first at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, and more recently at Immanuel Lutheran. David was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Bill and George, and grandson Charlie. He is survived by his sons David (Cathy) and James, granddaughters Molly and Maria, as well as his nieces and nephews. Services to be held at convenience of family. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online Condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



