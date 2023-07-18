Schuette, Robert F. "Bob"



Robert F. "Bob" Schuette, age 96 of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Known to most as Bob, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 5, 1926 to the late Edward J. and Edith (Helwig) Schuette. Bob was a graduate of Hartwell High School in Cincinnati. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee in Okinawa during WWII. Bob was an outstanding athlete and upon his return from the service, he played semi-pro football. He went on to attend Miami University, where he earned a B.S. in Business, was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and met his wife, Alice. Bob owned and operated the Purity and the College Inn from 1956 through the 1970's and then owned Schuett's Roast Beef Shoppe from 1968 to 1975. Bob transitioned from hospitality management to real estate in the 1970's, putting his real estate license to use with Oxford Real Estate and then later as broker and owner when he established Redskin Realty in 1980. Although he may have officially retired in 1992, he continued to serve the Oxford community in real estate for many years, continuing to go into his office daily, even at the age of 95. Bob was also active with many other community organizations. He was a member of the Tomahawk Club, Oxford Board of Realtors, and served as past president of the Delta Tau Delta House Corporation and past president of the Ohio Commercial Realtors Exchange Association. Bob was also a long-time member of Oxford Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He often said, "I sold damn near everybody in Oxford either a house, a beer, or a sandwich." Bob is survived by his wife Alice; sons, Chris and Jay, both of Los Angeles; daughter, Robin of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Sam and Jasmine; as well as many friends in Oxford. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ruth, Skip and Gertrude. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar St., Oxford, OH 45056 with Rev. Fred Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH www.browndawsonflick.com



