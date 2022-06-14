SCHROEDER, Jane A.



90, of Butler Township, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Richmond, Indiana. She was born to Darwin and Florence Jackson in Butler Twp. (Montgomery County), Ohio, on July 23, 1931. Jane was a long-time active member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harvey C. Schroeder; son, Dean Schroeder; grandson, Jeremiah Schroeder; brothers, Jim and Bob Jackson. Survived by her daughter, Jana Schroeder (Leslie Liszak) of Richmond, IN; son, Daniel Schroeder of Keller, TX; sister, Ann Gilbride (John) of Florida; grandsons, Kyle and Jacob Schroeder



(Stephanie); great-grandsons, Dean and Harvey Schroeder; special nephews, Greg Jackson and Scott Gilbride; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Polk Grove United Church of Christ, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414. Pastor Bob Smitley, officiating. Burial to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the church. If



desired, memorial contributions can be made to Polk Grove United Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to the



