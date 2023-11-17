Schram, Dale R.



Dale R. Schram, 101, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1922 in Miamisburg, the son of Lavern and Eva (Curlis) Schram. Dale is survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family; as well as special friend, Paul Schultz. Dale was a 1940 graduate of Miamisburg High School. He served his country in the United States Army serving in World War II. Dale was a longtime member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church where he was the choir director for many years. He also was the choir director for the Miamisburg Community Chorus. He enjoyed fly fishing, bowling, and dancing with Elnora. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends; Paul and Loueda Schultz, John and Maxine McCabe, Jim and Charlene Rost and their families. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 75 years, Elnora Schram; and son, Tim Schram. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM  11 AM on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Masonic services will begin at 11 AM at the funeral home. Funeral services will take place at 12 PM on Monday at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 213 E. Central Ave, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, with Rev. Michael G. Hout officiating. Military honors will be provided at Miamisburg Veteran's Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service. Private burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



