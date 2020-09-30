SCHOLZ, Katherine

SCHOLZ (Kotila), Katherine Helen Age 89, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home in Brookville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Arthur Scholz, by her parents, Julia & Onni Kotila and by her brother, John Kotila. She graduated valedictorian of the 1949 class at Hancock Central High School in Michigan. She was graduated from Wittenberg University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville, directing the cherub choir and handbell choir, teaching Sunday School and recently participating in Bible Study and quilt group. She was an elementary school teacher at Highview School in Dayton and a substitute teacher in Brookville and New Lebanon. She also gave private flute lessons. She was a charter member of Delta Theta Tau Philanthropic Sorority in Brookville, a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star in Brookville and a current member of OES in Englewood. She was a member and past President of The Dayton Women's Club and chair of their Scholarship Committee and a member of the Gourmet Club North. She had been part of the Brookville Band Association and a part of the Uniform Brigade for the band. She also had been a member of the Clio Club and served as an usher for the Brookville Community Theatre. She enjoyed being with her family and friends always looking for and usually finding the sunny side of life. She is survived by her three daughters Janet (Douglas) Burkett, Julie (Jeffrey) Tate and Jean Scholz (Steve) Mellum; grandchildren Katherine and Carole Burkett, Christopher and Phillip Tate, and Andrea (Jesse) Greene and Brenna Mellum; sister-in-law, Patricia Kotila; nieces, Sherri (Craig) Pittman, Quenby and Megan Kotila; nephew, Steve (Vickye) Scholz. Funeral Services will be held 12pm Fri. Oct. 2 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Ali Rode officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 W. Westbrook Rd. Brookville, OH 45309, to the Delta Theta Tau Sorority or the charity of your choice. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com Masks are required for all guests attending.

