SCHOLLE, Lena

SCHOLLE (nee Suttman), Lena Joy



passed away on August 20, 2021.



Sometimes God sends an angel, disguised as a human, to earth.



He sent one to me, to be my wife, matriarch, mother of six children, grandmother of twenty-one, and great-grandmother of thirteen.



Lena Joy was born in 1935 in Miamisburg to Lena and Louis Suttman.



She attended Our Lady of Good Hope grade school and Julienne high school, then graduated as an RN from the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Upon her graduation in 1957, we were married.



She then postponed her nursing vocation while she raised our six small angels.



She later earned a B.S. at Central State University. Lena loved her nursing duties. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital for over 30 years and loved helping people.



As a child, she learned to love the outdoors, traveling, camping, fishing, and animals. We camped on our honeymoon and most of our vacations. Some of our favorite times were boating and fishing with our children at Lake Powell, Utah, and the Great Lakes.



Lena is survived by her husband Frank, and children Sarah (Thomas) Colston, Mary (Richard) Callahan, Linda (Paul) Thatcher, Jean (Mark) Stemmer, Michael (Judy) and Patrick (Veronica), 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



One day the fairies were at play, modeling angels out of clay.



When they had finished six or seven, they left them fly away to heaven.



When these were done, they found that they had used up nearly all their clay,



Not quite enough was left for one. So a fairy cried, "Now just for fun,



Before we put away our things, let's make an angel without wings,



And let it glide to earth, for there, an angel does not need a pair."



With what was left they made another and that's the way we got our mother.



The family would like to thank Symphony of Centerville and Ohio's Hospice for the care they provided. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 1:30 pm at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to OHIO HOSPICE 7575 PARAGON RD., DAYTON, OH 45459. Condolences can be sent to the family at



