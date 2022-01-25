SCHOLL, Lee W.



Lee W. Scholl passed away January 1, 2022, in Texas. He was 91. Lee was born July 19, 1930, in Franklin, Ohio, and Lee is the last of the "greatest generation" of the Jacob "Jake" and Ruth (Hale) Scholl family. He was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Margaret Jane, his parents, and all of his siblings. He is survived by his children: Elizabeth White (Shawn), Joan Ridings



(Michael), Andrew (Joey), Angela Fox (Keith), Martin, Patricia Treadway (Quintin), Michael (Mary Claire); and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, and nieces and



nephews.



Lee received a bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and began his life-long career with Armco Steel (aka. Contech and AK Steel) in Middletown, Ohio, then on to Houston, Texas, Wahoo, Nebraska, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. He loved red roses, fly fishing with his brother



Jerry who would refer to him as a "no fuss guy," traveling the states, planting flowers in his garden, sitting in front of a roaring fire in his fireplace on cold days, living on a ranch with his horses and dogs, and sandwiches of all kinds. Lee served his country in the Navy and proudly flew the American and Texas flags on his land. He lived his life the way he wanted till the end, and his family will miss him for the rest of theirs.



His children thank him for providing the means to care for all eight of them, for a safe home, food on the table, awe-filled Christmas mornings and the courage to take them on yearly vacations. He opened their eyes to the beautiful Smokey Mountains with trout filled streams and vibrant fall colors, the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Minnesota, the beaches of the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, the sands of New



Mexico, and to Canada where they discovered people put



vinegar on their fries. There were plenty of fishing trips to Michigan and Indian Lake, trips to zoos, early morning days at their favorite spot at Armco Park where they would run free while he cooked breakfast on the grill, or to Hueston Woods State Park Lodge for a wonderful French toast breakfast, and anniversary dinners at swanky Vargo's in Houston. On special occasions he would make his famous homemade fudge, hot chocolate and sticky candied corn which helped dislodge many loose teeth. Thank you for everything you did and for the sweet memories. Rest in peace father dear.



