Schoettelkotte, Alice

89, died at St. Leonard on July 10 in Centerville, Ohio. She was born April 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1955, receiving the religious name Sister Mary Rose Miriam. For 70 years, she faithfully served God, His people, and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on July 14, with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in Chapel at 9 am with Sharing of Memories at 10 am followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 am.



Sister Alice was the daughter of Albert and Virginia (Stoeckl) Schoettelkotte. She began her ministry as a teacher, teaching music in Colorado and California, and initiating a perceptual motor training program in Vandalia, Ohio. She began serving as a guidance counselor in 1967 in Virginia and Ohio. In 1980, Sister Alice began her longest ministry at the Maria Joseph Center in Dayton. She first served as the admissions counselor, then resident representative, pastoral care associate, and became director in 1985. After 9 years as director, Sister Alice began ministry as the Maria Joseph Center's pastoral and spiritual care coordinator, and, in retirement, continued as a volunteer. In 2018, she was honored with a scholarship program in her name. Sister Alice served at the Maria Joseph Center for over 40 years.



Sister Alice joins her parents, her sister Ruth and her brother Dan in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and brother, Father Lawrence Schoettelkotte, SM, nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues. Her loving, selfless spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



