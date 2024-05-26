Schoenung, Phyllis J.



SCHOENUNG, Phyllis J., age 89, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Ohio Living Quaker Heights in Waynesville.



Phyllis loved sharing stories about her family and their history. Among many things, she was very proud of her long-lasting, 65-year marriage and the love the two of them shared.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifford, in 2018; her parents, Herbert and Dora Rider; and her brother, William Rider. She is survived by her three sons, David (Renee), Daniel, and Robert Schoenung; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Private services are at the convenience of the family. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com