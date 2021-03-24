SCHOCK, Dana L.



Age 71, from New Carlisle, Ohio, born on August 3, 1949, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was the son of the late Robert and Helen (Elhardt) Schock. Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1967. In 1972 he graduated from University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in



Accounting and later completed his CPA certification. He was an active member of the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren, where he married his wife of 25 years, Cheryl (Skillings) Schock, on July 8, 1995. Dana was a semi-retiring partner at Schock and Poores, CPAs where he worked for the majority of his 48-year career. From his entertaining Children's Stories, marching down the aisle as the Energizer Bunny, or dressing as Santa at the church, he was loved for his involvement in the community. There wasn't a place you could go in New Carlisle where someone didn't



recognize him. He loved playing softball, watching old western movies, and enjoying ice cream. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Cheryl, sons Brad (Jennifer) Schock, Adam Schock, and Kyle (Kaila) Schock, stepson Darrick (Laurie) Ross and stepdaughter Jennifer (Darren) Platt. Grandchildren Alex, Jarod, and Brandon Schock, Olivia, Owen, and Oliver Schock, Kaylee and Connor Ross, Emily (Tom) Jordinson and Cameron Platt. Brother Brad (Debra) Schock, sister Diane (Dennis) Moore, sister-in-law Robin (Paul) Snipes and brother-in-law Robert (Janie) Skillings; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR and FRALEY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 4pm-7pm. The service to honor Dana's life will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 am in the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Dr. Tara Hornbacker. Private burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren.



